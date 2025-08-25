“Instant loss”, “Are we serious here” - Liverpool fans believe they will lose to Newcastle after 24-year-old is named in starting line-up

Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) believe they are bound to lose as Arne Slot has named Curtis Jones in the starting XI. The Englishman is slotting in at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong out injured and Conor Bradley not match fit.
Newcastle United host Liverpool at St. James' Park on Monday, August 2, night with both sides keen on getting all three points. Slot has named Alisson in goal with Jones, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Milos Kerkez making the backline. Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are in the heart of the midfield, with Florian Wirtz starting in front of them.
Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo form the attack, but the Reds faithful only have the inclusion of Jones as the talking point.
Here are the reactions from fans who think the Englishman will lead to a defeat for the Reds, and said:
"Jones is an instant loss, declared a fan.
"Jones against Newcastle? Are we serious here", added another.
"Why Jones whyyyyyyyyy?" questioned a fan who was not happy with the starting XI.
"Jones = loss", stated one Reds faithful who was not confident about getting all three points.
"Starting Jones over Bradley is mind boggling" said another, who believes the Englishman should have started despite not being match fit.
"Jones is playing = we are losing" said another.
Jeremie Frimpong is out with a hamstring issue and will be back in mid-September. Alexis Mac Allister is also out as his partner is giving birth to their child.
Curtis Jones played at right-back for Liverpool last season
Curtis Jones played at right-back last season against Everton as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley were ruled out. The Liverpool star impressed and said that he was ready to play at any position for the club and said:
“It was just one of those things I say all the time – at the end of the day, I’m a footballer. Of course I want to play eight or 10 – or false nine or off the left or anything like that – [but] I just want to go and play and help the team as much as I can."
“As I said, of course I want to play eight or 10 or even six but there are lads in there who are doing a fantastic job so I’ve just got to wait for my chance. Of course I back myself all the time but at the end of the day it is the choice of the manager and his staff, and he knows what he thinks is best for the team. I respect that and I just always wait until he needs me.”
Curtis Jones has played five matches at right-back for Liverpool, winning two and losing as many times.