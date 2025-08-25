“Instant loss”, “Are we serious here” - Liverpool fans believe they will lose to Newcastle after 24-year-old is named in starting line-up

Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) believe they are bound to lose as Arne Slot has named Curtis Jones in the starting XI. The Englishman is slotting in at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong out injured and Conor Bradley not match fit.

Ad

Newcastle United host Liverpool at St. James' Park on Monday, August 2, night with both sides keen on getting all three points. Slot has named Alisson in goal with Jones, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Milos Kerkez making the backline. Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are in the heart of the midfield, with Florian Wirtz starting in front of them.

Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo form the attack, but the Reds faithful only have the inclusion of Jones as the talking point.

Ad

Trending

Here are the reactions from fans who think the Englishman will lead to a defeat for the Reds, and said:

"Jones is an instant loss, declared a fan.

"Jones against Newcastle? Are we serious here", added another.

"Why Jones whyyyyyyyyy?" questioned a fan who was not happy with the starting XI.

"Jones = loss", stated one Reds faithful who was not confident about getting all three points.

Ad

"Starting Jones over Bradley is mind boggling" said another, who believes the Englishman should have started despite not being match fit.

"Jones is playing = we are losing" said another.

Jeremie Frimpong is out with a hamstring issue and will be back in mid-September. Alexis Mac Allister is also out as his partner is giving birth to their child.

Curtis Jones played at right-back for Liverpool last season

Curtis Jones played at right-back last season against Everton as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley were ruled out. The Liverpool star impressed and said that he was ready to play at any position for the club and said:

Ad

“It was just one of those things I say all the time – at the end of the day, I’m a footballer. Of course I want to play eight or 10 – or false nine or off the left or anything like that – [but] I just want to go and play and help the team as much as I can."

Ad

“As I said, of course I want to play eight or 10 or even six but there are lads in there who are doing a fantastic job so I’ve just got to wait for my chance. Of course I back myself all the time but at the end of the day it is the choice of the manager and his staff, and he knows what he thinks is best for the team. I respect that and I just always wait until he needs me.”

Curtis Jones has played five matches at right-back for Liverpool, winning two and losing as many times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More