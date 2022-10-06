"Instincts are just way too sharp, you never lose that" - Chelsea fans in love with new signing after world-class display in 3-0 AC Milan win

Chelsea fans are falling in love with new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his performance in the side's 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on October 5.

The Blues were the much better side throughout the clash at Stamford Bridge and played with a real attacking rhythm.

Aubameyang put in his best performance to date in a Chelsea shirt and got himself a goal.

Graham Potter's side's first of the night came in the 24th minute, when Wesley Fofana got on the end of a loose ball in the box to place past Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

The second then came from Aubameyang, whose brilliant off-the-ball movement saw him get on the end of a Reece James cross in the 56th minute.

James then got himself on the scoresheet with a powerful strike past Tătăruşanu as the Blues roared to victory.

Aubameyang may have only had one shot on the night but it was one that saw him bring his tally to two goals in three appearances for the west Londoners.

The Gabonese striker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona on deadline day in the summer for £10.8 million.

Chelsea were in need of goals and his start to life in Blue bodes well.

Here are some reactions from fans to the striker's performance against Milan on Wednesday night:

Azeez🦖 @samohanmu Auba might dodge the #9 curse after all 🥺 Auba might dodge the #9 curse after all 🥺 https://t.co/RFAjCwUlYw

Ceejay @Derah91 If Auba gets the chance Haaland is getting, there won't be any difference. If Auba gets the chance Haaland is getting, there won't be any difference.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Auba’s instincts are just too sharp, you never lose that Auba’s instincts are just too sharp, you never lose that

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Auba backflips on Champions league nights >> Auba backflips on Champions league nights >> https://t.co/Osy50SLdJl

Nash🇿🇼💫 @CFC_Nash Big things to come from Auba finally someone clincal upfront Big things to come from Auba finally someone clincal upfront https://t.co/LzY9Dug5Ce

Aubameyang reacts to a brilliant night for Chelsea against Milan

Aubameyang explains the Blues' victory

Aubameyang spoke to BT Sport after the game where he touched on the performance from his side:

"It was not an easy game because I think they played well in the first half. But then we kept the intensity really high and we were dominant and confident."

The Gabonese striker was then asked if he was enjoying his time at Stamford Bridge:

"Yes, definitely , yes I'm feeling good. I was very welcomed by all the teammates and all the staff."

He then explained how the first goal was vital in sending the Blues on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win:

"I think the first goal was really important and gave us some strength and like I said confidence to play the game. We knew we had to against Milan as they have great strikers. I think the defenders did an incredible job."

Next up for Potter's side is the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League as they look to continue their winning momentum.

