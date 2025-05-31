Inter captain Lautaro Martinez could join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in achieving unique feat during Champions League final

If Lautaro Martinez scores in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he would join Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and three others in the elite list of players to score in all knockout stages. Inter Milan are set to face PSG in the 2024-25 UCL final at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, March 31.

The Argentine forward scored twice in the Round of 16 against Feyenoord and completed a brace against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Martinez also scored an important goal against Barcelona in the semifinals, which helped the Italian giants secure a spot in the final.

If Lautaro Martinez scores in the final, he will join Lionel Messi, Diego Milito, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, and Sadio Mane on the list of players to score in all four knockout stages. The club captain has scored nine goals for Inter in the UCL this season

The 27-year-old overtook club legend Sandro Mazzolo's record of 17 goals in the European tournaments earlier this season. With 21 strikes, the Argentine attacker is the highest goalscorer in the Champions League for Nerazzurri.

Inter's Serie A campaign ended bitterly as they finished second in the league with 81 points, one behind winners Napoli. However, they have a chance to turn their fortunes and make their campaign memorable by winning their fourth UCL title.

When Inter captain Lautaro Martinez explained the reason why Lionel Messi hasn't won 15 Ballon d'Or titles

In 2023, Lautaro Martinez stated that Lionel Messi would have won 15 Ballon d'Or awards if he weren't in the same era as Cristiano Ronaldo. He made the claim after his countryman, Messi, won his eighth Ballon d'Or title.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for nearly two decades, winning numerous team and individual accolades, including a total of 13 Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo won the prestigious award for the last time in 2017, while Messi was last honoured with the coveted accolade in 2023.

Addressing the rivalry between the football icons, Martinez told ESPN before the ceremony (via GOAL):

"He (Messi) had to share this era with Cristiano Ronaldo, otherwise he would have won the Ballon d'Or 15 times."

Messi and Ronaldo are currently in the twilight phase of their professional careers; however, they have been performing well. Messi has guided Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield, while Ronaldo has retained his spot as the Saudi Pro League's highest goalscorer in the last two editions.

