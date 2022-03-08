"Inter are crazy, anything can happen" - Nico Barella fires Champions League warning to Liverpool

Inter Milan star midfielder Nicolo Barella has fired a Champions League warning to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Italian has called the Nerazzurri 'crazy' and believes anything can happen in the second leg.

The Reds won the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie 2-0 at the San Siro. Two second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were enough to hand them an important away win.

The Reds were, however, not the outright superior team in the first leg and the scoreline flattered their performance.

Barella, had to sit out the first game due to suspension and will also miss the second leg for the same reason. However, he has backed his teammates to excel at Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"We have a game against one of the best teams in Europe but we're going there in good spirits, motivated and with the aim of making it a contest." Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi:"We have a game against one of the best teams in Europe but we're going there in good spirits, motivated and with the aim of making it a contest."

Barella has insisted that the Nerazzurri will be turning out at Anfield without any fear and full of hunger.

“It is disappointing not to be there, but Arturo Vidal was Man of the Match in the first leg when replacing me, so I am sure he’ll have another great performance,” Barella told Football Italia. “This evening’s win is certainly a confidence-booster, but in general playing at Anfield is such a wonderful experience, we shouldn’t feel any fear, only hunger."

The former Cagilari midfielder reckons that it would be a monumental challenge to turn things around but hailed his team as 'crazy' who could make anything happen.

“It’s going to take some remarkable time to turn it around, but then Inter are ‘crazy’ and anything can happen,” the Italian added.

Can Inter Milan turn things around against Liverpool?

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have been absolutely brilliant in the Champions League.

It would be a massive challenge for Inzaghi's side to turn things around against such a seasoned and experienced team like the Reds and that too at Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"To play at Anfield will be an unbelievable feeling. This summer when I played at Wembley, I was able to see the passion in English stadiums." Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni:"To play at Anfield will be an unbelievable feeling. This summer when I played at Wembley, I was able to see the passion in English stadiums."

The reigning Serie A champions thrashed Salernitana 5-0 on Friday and will be high on confidence. Star forward Lautaro Martinez ended his goal-drought with a fantastic hat-trick and will now look to punish Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Klopp's side kept their Premier League hopes alive with a 1-0 win against West Ham United on Saturday.

Inter had good spells in attack against the Merseysiders in the first leg but failed to make the most of it. If Liverpool keep allowing chances to the Nerazzurri, there is a chance that the Serie A holders can turn the game on its head.

