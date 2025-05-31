Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi publicly addresses rumors about joining Al-Hilal after 5-0 Champions League final loss to PSG

Following the UEFA Champions League final, Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi has responded to rumors linking him to the vacant head coach's role at Saudi giants Al-Hilal. The Italian tactician saw the build-up to his second final in three years inundated by talks of his acceptance of the job with the Saudi outfit.

Speaking to the media after his side became the first in history to lose by a five-goal margin in a Champions League final, Inzaghi did not put the rumors to bed. He pointed out that he intends to meet with the club's hierarchy to discuss his future in the coming days.

“It’s not the time to take about my future. We will see in the next days. I will meet with Inter first and we will assess the situation together.”

Al-Hilal have made Inzaghi an eye-watering offer to take charge of the club after they decided to part ways with Jorge Jesus earlier this month. The Portuguese manager led the side to the Saudi Pro League title last season but failed to match the achievement this season, finishing second.

Inzaghi is the preferred choice to take over the club, but the Saudi giants want him to accept their offer as soon as possible in order to have him in the dugout for the FIFA Club World Cup. Their campaign begins on June 18th with a game against Real Madrid, before they face Salzburg and Pachuca in their other group games.

Simone Inzaghi has been in charge of Inter Milan since 2021 and won one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Supercoppa Italiana titles. He may decide to follow in the footsteps of Roberto Mancini, who took a job in Saudi Arabia after his stint in Europe.

Inter Milan set unwanted record in UEFA Champions League final defeat

Inter Milan have set an unwanted record in the UEFA Champions League final after losing 5-0 to French giants PSG. The Serie A outfit became the first team to lose by a five-goal margin in a Champions League final in the history of the competition.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue in the first 20 minutes set the tone for a difficult night for the Nerazzurri at the Allianz Arena. Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu added three more second half goals to seal a historic first title for the French outfit.

Inter Milan have now ended the season with no major silverware, having finished second in Serie A and been knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage. They have now lost two Champions League finals in three years, having lost 1-0 to Manchester City in 2023.

