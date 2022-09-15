Inter could launch move to sign 25-year-old Manchester United star in January: Reports

According to fichajes.net, Inter Milan could reportedly place a bid to sign Manchester United star Donny van de Beek during the winter transfer window.

Van de Beek joined the Red Devils back in the summer of 2020. Since then, three managers have been in charge of the Old Trafford outfit. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick opted for other players over the €40 million signing.

He also spent a loan spell away from the club at Everton during the first half of last season and made seven appearances for the Toffees.

It seemed like the midfielder might finally become a crucial part of the team as former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag took over at Manchester United at the start of the season. Van de Beek came into the limelight playing under Ten Hag at Ajax.

However, that hasn't been the case so far this season. The player has made only three appearances for the Red Devils so far. Two goals and two assists in 53 games tell the tale of his faltering United career so far.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are keen to add to their pool of depth in midfield. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a longstanding target for the club. However, acquiring his signature from Lazio could take a hefty fee.

Hence, Nerazzuri manager Simone Inzaghi has shifted his focus to Manchester United star Van de Beek. The Dutchman would cost the club a lot less should a move happen.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane explains Cristiano Ronaldo's recent absence from the starting line up

Cristiano Ronaldo has started only one game for Manchester United in the Premier League this season and another in the opening fixture of the Europa League.

His absence might come as a shock to some fans, especially considering the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top scorer last season. He scored 24 goals in 38 games, including 18 in the Premier League.

However, Raphael Varane, who won four UEFA Champions League trophies with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, stated that the Portuguese missed pre-season. Hence, he is not yet an integral starter for the team, as he told TCL Global (via Beanyman Sports):

"As we said, Ronaldo is here. And, as we all know, he didn’t have a pre-season. You cannot miss pre-season. It’s a base. Especially with the game we play, the way we want to play. We don’t play in the same way we did last year, there is no comparison.

"This demands cooperation and it demands certain positioning in – and out – of possession. The other thing is his fitness."

Manchester United face Moldovan side FC Sheriff on September 15 in their second Europa League game.

