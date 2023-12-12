Inter Miami announce date for Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi clash in 2024

Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set for an early reunion in 2024, as Messi's Inter Miami are set to meet Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a friendly.

It will be the pair's first meeting, albeit in a non-competitive setting, since Messi moved to the MLS side this summer on a free transfer after two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Herons' 2023 season ended early after they failed with a late bid to make the postseason. As part of their pre-season tour, the David Beckham co-owned side are set to visit Saudi Arabia to face the two Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal (Jan. 29) and Al-Nassr (Feb. 1) in Riyadh.

In a tweet, the MLS club announced:

"Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour. We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour! In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday, Jan. 29 at 1PM ET and Thursday, Feb. 1 at 1PM ET."

It's pertinent to note that the five-year-old MLS club are planning a pre-season tour outside American shores for the first time. Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said about the planned Saudi Arabia visit (as per the club's website):

“This is another major opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans. We are excited to connect with new supporters in Saudi Arabia, and also hope people all over the world will be tuning in to see a pair of dream matches like these."

After meeting Ronaldo and Co., Messi's Inter Miami will travel to Hong Kong for an exhibition game with the Hong Kong Team on Feb. 4.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in club football for their current clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. During their long and illustrious careers, both have amassed over 800 goals for club and country and still going strong.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is having a rousing first full season at Al-Nassr. Following his 50th goal for club and country on Monday (Dec. 11) at Al-Shabab, Ronaldo has 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 games in four different competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, 36, also hit the ground running at Miami, notching up 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. Ten of those goals and an assist came in their victorious Leagues Cup campaign.