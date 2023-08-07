Inter Miami boss Tata Martino in awe of Lionel Messi's free-kick ability after stunning goal in 4-4 Dallas draw

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino raved about Lionel Messi's ability from free-kick situations after his stunning goal against FC Dallas.

The Argentina icon's new club found themselves 4-3 down when Messi scored from a dead ball situation to level the scoring. Speaking after the game, Martino said (via Goal):

"It is true that we count on the best player in the world, and you can't ignore that. Many times there is a free kick in that sector and only with him, and it happens that you have the sensation that he is going to score."

“A free kick is not something that is going to end up being a goal – 90% of the time, it is not a goal," he added. "But when he has it, it’s the opposite: a 10% chance that it won't and a 90% chance that it is. So we have to take advantage of that.”

The goal came at a time when Inter Miami needed it the most. After finding the equalizer, Messi and Co. beat their opposition 5-3 in the penalty shootout to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup.

The moment also marks Messi's second goal from a free-kick situation after scoring his first against Cruz Arul on his debut.

David Beckham celebrates Lionel Messi's freekick against FC Dallas

Lionel Messi and David Beckham (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham was caught celebrating Lionel Messi's free-kick against FC Dallas. The former Manchester United star spread his arms out in joy as the ball struck the back of the net.

Watch the clip here:

Messi's goal came at a crucial juncture in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 tie. The 85th-minute equalizer was scored after Inter Miami found themselves 4-2 down in the match. Tata Martino's men staged an incredible comeback, scoring two goals to bring the game to parity and went on to win the penalty shootout.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward is making a habit of scoring late goals for Beckham's club. Messi scored a winner on his debut in the 94th minute against Cruz Arul from a free-kick.

The Miami-based outfit will host the winner of Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup.