Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham details 3 key reasons for signing Lionel Messi's international teammate Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham heaped praise on Lionel Messi's new teammate at the club, Rodrigo De Paul. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side signed De Paul on a year-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with the move to be made permanent after this season for a reported €15 million.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, July 26, Beckham opened up on De Paul's move to the club, saying he would be an important player for Inter Miami. He added that Messi's Argentina teammate was a player he had admired for years. He said (via World Soccer Talk):

"He brings experience, passion, and quality to the team. Rodrigo is a player I’ve admired for many years. As a leader, he’s contributed greatly to the teams he’s played for, especially his national team, Argentina.”

De Paul also spoke after his move, expressing delight at joining the side. He is also keen on competing for silverware, acknowledging that the management was building a special team. He said (via World Soccer Talk):

“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the club’s history. It’s a club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team.”

Inter Miami manager furious with Lionel Messi ban

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano spoke to the media after Inter Miami's draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, and was furious with the MLS's decision to ban Lionel Messi for the match. MLS handed Messi and Jordi Alba a one-match ban after they skipped the All-Stars game against Liga MX All-Stars.

Mascherano highlighted the number of matches that the Argentine had played this season and said (via GOAL):

"I don’t like to speak about other people’s decisions, but it’s strange when something is said one day and the opposite happens the next. Messi has played an enormous number of matches. When it’s about selling tickets or filling stadiums, no one complains. But now that we had a home game, he’s suspended? Would they have done the same if we were playing away? It’s frustrating."

