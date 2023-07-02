Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas details how much Lionel Messi will be paid by MLS club

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently shared the details of Lionel Messi'ss contract with the MLS club. Messi is set to join the club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

Mas has saidthat Messi's contract with the MLS club will see the Argentina captain earn around $50-60 million per year. Apart from his fixed salary, Messi will also receive shares from Apple and Adidas as part of his contract.

About securing the signature of one of greatest players of all time, Mas said (via Forbes):

"I spent three years on it, a year and a half very intensely. There were many conversations with (Messi's father and agent) Jorge. David (Beckham) talked to Leo, only about football issues, because he was a player."

Mas added:

"I saw it done at the end of May. I didn't want him to feel under pressure. We spoke in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha. ... I spent the whole World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close the deal."

Lionel Messi is set to improve the level of the MLS to new standards. While legends like Thiery Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard have previously graced US football, Messi will likely bring more eyeballs.

Jorge Mas outlines impact Lionel Messi could make at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami is a massive transfer in terms of the progress of the MLS. With the Copa America 2023, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026 set to take place in the United States, the growth of US football is imminent.

Mas made a bold claimm as he said Messi that could make the MLS one of the top three leagues in the world following his arrival. Speaking about the Argentina captain, the billionaire businessman told El Pais:

“In 2019, we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Lionel Messi, though, will first need to help Inter Miami rise from the bottom in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. He's set to be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets,

Poll : 0 votes