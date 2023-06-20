Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas sets date for Lionel Messi debut

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium next month.

Messi has made a groundbreaking move to DRV PNK Stadium, becoming the biggest signing in MLS history. The Argentine icon snubbed a return to Barcelona and a mega-money move to Saudi giants Al Hilal in the process.

Fans are eager to see Lionel Messi start his spell with the Herons and it appears that they won't have to wait too long. The MLS club's managing owner Jorge Mas has stated that they are looking to have the 35-year-old debut next month. He said (via Albiceleste News):

"The goal is for Messi to participate against Cruz Azul on July 21."

The Leagues Cup game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul takes place at the DRV PNK Stadium. It will likely be the first time fans get the chance to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in Herons colors.

Lionel Messi is coming off the back of a sensational season for both club and country. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight World Cup games.

The legendary forward also helped PSG seal a second consecutive Ligue 1 title. He bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He leaves the Parc des Princes as a two-time French champion.

Messi has joined Inter Miami on a two-year deal with the option of a further year, per American outlet Axios. The Argentine icon will have a stake in the MLS club and his deal is worth around $50 and $60 million per year.

Lionel Messi set to be reunited with former Barcelona manager Gerardo Martino

Lionel Messi looks set to link back up with Martino at DRV PNK

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Inter Miami are lining up the appointment of Gerardo Martino in early July. The Argentine coach looks set to replace Phil Neville who was sacked last month.

Lionel Messi previously played under Martino for Barcelona and Argentina. He made 46 appearances for the Catalan giants under his compatriot, bagging 41 goals and 15 assists.

Martino has been out of management since leaving his role as Mexico national team boss after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He boasts plenty of experience having also previously managed Atlanta United, Newell's Old Boys, and Paraguay.

The Argentine tactician oversaw 40 wins in 59 games while in the dugout at Camp Nou. He looks set to try and turn around a currently beleaguered Inter Miami side that sits bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Poll : 0 votes