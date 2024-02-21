Inter Miami coach Tata Martino provides injury update on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez ahead of MLS opener against Real Salt Lake

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has provided an update on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez ahead of the MLS opener with Real Salt Lake at home on Wednesday (February 21).

The Herons are coming off a rather underwhelming pre-season, winning only one of their seven games, losing four. Messi played six of these outings but played limited minutes. He also missed the 4-1 win over Hong Kong XI on February 4 due to injury.

Having played an hour in the final pre-season game with his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, Messi, along with Suarez, is ready to play the full 90 minutes against Salt Lake.

"Messi and Suárez are ready to play, if 90 minutes are required, we will see this depending on the team’s needs," Martino said (as per Hindustan Times).

"We prepare the game in any way to be ready if we come under pressure in build-up or if the rival team sits back. What we usually do is try to have answers for any battle that may arise, and we believe that we are going to arrive well for the start of the league tomorrow."

The Herons finished a lowly 14th last year, with Messi contributing a goal and two assists in six games. Suarez, meanwhile, is looking to making his competitive debut for Martino's side, having arrived on a free transfer in December.

How did Inter Miami pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fare together at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi (facing) and Luis Suarez have teamed up at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez enjoyed a lot of success during their six years together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020.

The duo played 258 games together (both being on the pitch at the same time) with the La Liga giants. They produced a staggering 99 joint goal contributions, with Messi scoring 56 of them and Suarez the others.

Their last goal contribution came in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg win at home to Napoli in the 2019-20 edition of the competition. Suarez bagged Barca's third goal, thanks to a Messi assist.

The Inter Miami duo is now set to play competitively for the first time in four years since Suarez left for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.