Inter Miami to make decision about Lionel Messi's availability for MLS fixture after talks with World Cup winner

Inter Miami could rest captain Lionel Messi for the MLS clash at home to Montreal on Sunday (March 10).

The 36-year-old has played every minute of the Herons' four competitive games this season, including three in the MLS. In midweek, Messi scored in the 2-2 draw at Nashville in the Round of 16 first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as the Herons continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Nasville led through a Jacob Shaffelburg brace either side of the break before Messi pulled one back in the 52nd minute. The Herons were hurtling towards their first competitive loss of the season when new signing Luis Suarez netted the equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Inter assistant coach Javi Morales (as per Jose Armando via GOAL) has said that a decision regarding Messi's participation against Montreal would be taken following a discussion with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Earlier, Herons boss Tata Martino had expressed concern about his compatriot's 'wear and tear,' considering that the team will play multiple competitions this season.

Messi struggled with injury at the fag end of last year, and his minutes were carefully managed in pre-season, where he scored once in six games.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami in 2024?

Lionel Messi has made a superb start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer last summer.

He drew a blank in the Herons' MLS opener - a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake - but he did provide an assist. Messi then opened his account for the season with a late equaliser at 10-man LA Galaxy before notching up his first MLS brace in a 5-0 home win over Orlando City.

The Argentine was once again on the scoresheet at Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup as Martino's side twice fought from behind to force a share of the spoils.

Overall, Messi has four goals and an assist in four games across competitions in the 2024 season. Inter Miami are atop the MLS Eastern Conference with seven points after three games.