Inter Miami manager makes claim about Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets' potential debut against Cruz Azul

Inter Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino spoke about Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets potentially making their Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21). The coach said that he has to watch the duo for another training session before making his final decision.

Martino said that both players arrived at the club in fabulous condition. The coach, though, is yet to make a final decision on the duo featuring against Cruz. Speaking about Messi and Busquets' potential debut, Martino said (via TyC Sport):

"I'm not ruling out Leo's debut, but I have to see him one more training session, also see how he feels, both he (Messi) and Busquets. They both arrived very well. We can expect to see them on Friday, but I don't want to rush into saying something that I can't comply."

Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have arrived at the MLS club as free agents. Messi last played for Paris Saint-Germain, while Busquets left his boyhood club Barcelona after an illustrious spell.

The pair shared the pitch for Barca 567 times and combined to tremendous effect. Fans will hope that the duo can once again link up in the same effective manner for Inter Miami.

What Tata Martino said about what to expect from Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are two of the greatest players in the modern era. Both have accomplished every trophy they have played for during their careers.

Hence, many think that the pair might not give their best performances for Inter Miami and are joining the club to end their careers. Martino, though, dismissed that notion, saying:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo, yesterday I spoke with Sergio.

"We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league. … it's in their blood."

Messi and Busquets have been serial winners throughout their careers. Hence, it's difficult to imagine that their mentalities will change despite the fact that they're not getting any younger.