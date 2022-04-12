Inter Miami players pick clear favorite while revealing who they prefer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Inter Miami players have picked their favorite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 'big two' have contested a fierce rivalry over more than 15 years with each having their own massive fanbase.

Such has been their dominance that even rival stars and managers have been drawn into the argument about who's the greatest of all time.

Now, some of those plying their trade in Major League Soccer also have their say.

Inter Miami posted a TikTok video featuring nine of their players who were asked to choose between the two superstars.

A staggering seven went with the PSG star and just two opted for the Manchester United ace.

Messi is widely hailed for his all-round brilliance, while Ronaldo is more known for his goalscoring record and ability to step up in big games.

Either way, both will go down in history as two of the greatest players, for all their imperious accomplishments, both at club and individual level.

Messi on Inter Miami's radar?

The forward is currently under contract with PSG until 2023 but there are rumors that he could end up in the MLS for one last stint before hanging up his boots, particularly at Inter Miami.

Given all his struggles in the French capital since his sensational move from Barcelona, he doesn't appear likely to continue there beyond next summer.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [MARCA] | David Beckham plans to bring Alba, Busquets, Messi and Suarez to Inter Miami. [MARCA] | David Beckham plans to bring Alba, Busquets, Messi and Suarez to Inter Miami. #fcblive 🚨[MARCA] | David Beckham plans to bring Alba, Busquets, Messi and Suarez to Inter Miami. #fcblive https://t.co/Tlc9sL4ori

The Herons are looking to swoop in as the club's co-owner Jorge Mas hinted that the Argentine's arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium could be a possibility.

He said:

"I think, and David has a relationship with (Messi), if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility."

David Beckham, who's also a co-owner, is looking to make high-profile signings at the club over the next two years.

He recently said that he hopes to unite Barcelona legends Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the 46-year-old wants to bring the core Barcelona team.

Suarez could also be the first of Beckham's targets to join the Herons as he's set to leave Atletico Madrid in June after his contract expires.

