Inter Miami season ticket prices for 2024 rise by massive 1,215 percent after Lionel Messi impact

Since the arrival of Lionel Messi, the ticket prices of Inter Miami's home Stadium, PNK DVR have skyrocketed drastically as the applications for season tickets have also surged by an astonishing 1,215 percent.

According to MARCA, Major League Soccer side Inter Miami has witnessed a significant surge in its popularity and profit since the arrival of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

From social media figures to ticket prices, the Herons are enjoying a substantial increase. As a result of the price hike, the cheapest ticket of PNK DVR stadium, which was used to cost $25, will now be available at an increased amount of $280.

Moreover, the applications for becoming a season ticket holder have witnessed a 1,215 percent rise since the last season.

The prices for the season tickets have also been doubled for almost all the sections of the stadium. As stated in the report, season tickets which used to cost $3,600, will now be costing around $7,650 in 2024.

On the other hand, the most expensive box seats on the west side are priced at a whopping amount of $46,000 per season. It will also allow access to the Midfield Club in addition to food and beverages.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a free transfer after his contract with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain ended.

The Argentine playmaker also guided the Herons to their first Leagues Cup title in August. Taking a look at the social media figures, the official Instagram account of the Miami-based club has more than 15 million followers.

Lionel Messi can miss more games for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi played his last game for Inter Miami against Toronto on September 21 (Thursday).

Since then, the Argentine playmaker has been sidelined from the playing XI due to a muscle injury. On the other hand, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's health status has also been a point of concern for the Herons.

Playing in the absence of the former Barcelona star, Inter Miami lost (2-1) the final of the U.S. Open Cup against Houston Dynamos. However, according to Gerardo Martino, Messi can miss a few more games in the remaining season of the Major League Soccer.

The Miami boss said (via AS):

"We didn’t take any risks with him in the cup final, so there’s even less of a need to do so now."

He added:

"He might be ready to play against Chicago, he might be on the bench or if we think there’s still a risk and he has to be left out, he will be left out. It will be the same against FC Cincinnati."

No proper confirmation has been provided by the club or any other source. As a result, the former Paris Saint-Germain star's return is still under a massive question mark in the ongoing MLS season.