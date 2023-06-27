Inter Miami set date to officially unveil Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to their fans: Reports

MLS side Inter Miami are set to present Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on July 16 at their stadium. According to Mundo Deportivo, the former Barcelona teammates will be unveiled to fans at the team's DRV PNK stadium a day after their away game against St. Louis.

The Argentine superstar shocked the world when he confirmed his decision to sign for David Beckham's side in the US. He will be joined by long-time teammate Busquets, who decided to decline a renewal with Barcelona and join his friend in Florida.

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21. He had this to say when asked about his new adventure in the MLS:

'There will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club - I am very excited.'

Inter Miami will be hoping that the 36-year-old's arrival will help in a change of fortunes. They are currently at rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, with just 15 points from 18 games. They have lost seven games in a row and are 11 points adrift of the playoff places.

Inter Miami will face Columbus Crew, DC United, Austin FC and St. Louis before Messi's expected debut.

Lionel Messi opens up on PSG stint

The Argentine has claimed that he found it difficult to adjust in France.

Lionel Messi recently stated that he struggled to adapt at PSG following his move from Barcelona in 2021. The 36-year-old, who is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants for MLS side Inter Miami, opened up on life at the French club.

“The truth is, it was a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected,” Messi told beIN about his move to PSG two years ago.

“Despite having people I knew in the locker room and having a relationship with them, it was difficult to adapt to the new change, arriving late and not having a pre-season.

“Well, adapting to the new club, to a new way of playing, to my new teammates, to the city at first was very difficult for me and my whole family.”

The Argentine did have a poor first season by his standards, managing to bag just 11 goals in his first season at the French capital. He was able to improve in his second season but was unable to lead his side to an elusive Champions League title.

His stint at PSG ended on a bad note after he was booed by the club's ultras towards the end of the season. He also received a two-week suspension from the club for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

