Inter Miami sign 25-year-old star from Spanish side to help Lionel Messi in attack

Inter Miami have confirmed a one-year loan deal for Celta Vigo forward Tadeo Allende, who is expected to help Lionel Messi in the attack. The Herons won the Supporters' Shield last season but failed to win the MLS Cup.

La Pulga was in exquisite form last campaign, registering 23 goals and 13 assists from 25 games across competitions. The Florida-based club is aiming for more silverware this season under new manager Javier Mascherano, who took charge at the Chase Stadium in November last year.

Inter Miami are eager to offer Lionel Messi more options in attack and have now brought in Allende for the job. The 25-year-old joined Celta Vigo in January 2024 and has registered three goals from 13 games to date.

Announcing the move, Raul Sanllehi, the Herons' president of Football Operations, hailed the Argentinean's versatility.

“We’re pleased to bring in attacker Tadeo Allende to further strengthen our attack. Tadeo’s versatility bolsters our options up front as he can perform in different positions across the pitch. We’re excited to bring him on board to help us compete in multiple competitions in 2025,” said Sanllehí.

The player also expressed his pleasure of arriving at the Chase Stadium.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to join Inter Miami for an exciting new chapter in my career. I’m happy to be here in South Florida and I’m ready to give it my all to help the Club achieve its objectives this upcoming season,” said Allende.

The move will be subject to Allende receiving his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami to date?

Lionel Messi has scored 34 goals and set up 18 more from 39 games across competitions for Inter Miami to date. Interestingly, the Argentinean has scored the most goals for the club in their history.

La Pulga has transformed the Herons' fortunes since arriving at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Florida-based club win the first trophy of their history, the Leagues' Cup, in 2023.

Lionel Messi also helped transform Inter Miami into title challengers last season, eventually powering them to the top of the Eastern Conference table. While he missed out on the MLS Cup, La Pulga was awarded the MLS MVP for an outstanding season. The Argentinean's contract with the Herons expires at the end of this year.

