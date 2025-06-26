Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi named in MLS All-Star roster ahead of clash against Liga MX rivals

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been included in Major League Soccer's All-Star roster for the 2025 campaign. The Argentine superstar, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday, was one of nine forwards named in the All-Star squad.

Since his arrival on a free transfer after leaving French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023, Messi has turned Miami's fortunes upside down. In his first full season at the club, he racked up 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games and powered the Herons to the Supporters' Shield title.

He also almost single-handedly won them a Leagues Cup title in 2023, bagging 10 goals and an assist in seven games. However, besides delivering stellar performances and lifting silverware, the legendary forward also had a profound impact on the MLS as a whole.

Messi brought incredible publicity and prominence to America's top-flight, attracting more global viewership as well as footballing stardom to the country. His former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, and other star names like Marco Reus and Hirving Lozano have joined the league since 2023.

Despite all the new talent in the league, the Argentine maestro has been one of the best performers in the 2025 campaign, with 16 goals and six assists in 23 games. Akin to his teammate Alba, he was drafted into the All-Star game via a majority public vote.

The MLS All-Star game will see the best players in America's top division pitted against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 23.

"This is a pivotal moment" - Former MLS star makes claim about the progress of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami at CWC

Former USMNT Taylor Twellman has claimed that Inter Miami's qualification into the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup is a 'pivotal moment' for the American top-flight.

After winning one and drawing two games, Javier Mascherano's side placed second in their group. They are the only American side to make it to the last 16. Superstar forward Lionel Messi produced a magical moment in the solitary win, netting a stunning free kick in a surprise 2-1 victory over Portuguese side Porto.

Twellman said on The Overlap US podcast (via GOAL):

"I think this is a pivotal moment for MLS, and I think for Inter Miami. I think Javier Mascherano, I think Lionel Messi, I think Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez - and everyone knows it... the Commissioner (of the MLS) is in that building, the owners are looking at it saying 'We are now at the precipice where we can actually compete'."

"This is really interesting for me because it's exactly what MLS needed to see and it’s exactly what the naysayers needed to see because the MLS teams, they're not far off," Twellman added.

On Sunday, June 29, Inter Miami will face off against Messi's former side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for a spot in the quarterfinals of the FIFA CWC.

