Inter Miami star responds when asked if Lionel Messi will feature for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Oscar Ustari gave his take on whether the forward will feature for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tournament is set to be held in multiple venues across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Lionel Messi's dream of winning the World Cup with Argentina was fulfilled in 2022 in Qatar when La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final after a 3-3 draw. Messi won his second Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament. The Inter Miami ace also won the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles with his national team.

When the 2026 World Cup arrives, Lionel Messi will be 39. While the legendary forward has not spoken about hanging up his boots yet, his presence in the tournament could be doubtful.

At a recent press conference, Messi's teammate Oscar Ustari was asked about the situation and said (via Inter Miami News):

“We don’t talk much about it, honestly. Obviously, as a football fan, as an Argentine, and as a friend of his [Messi's], I would love to see him in another World Cup. I think he would be the only player who could play in six World Cups. It would be spectacular but it will all depend on how he feels and how much he wants to participate.”

Despite being on the wrong side of his thirties, Lionel Messi has maintained an impressive form for Inter Miami. He led the Herons to the 2024 Supporters' Shield and was also named MLS MVP (Most Valuable Player) last year.

The Argentine contributed 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 outings across competitions for the Herons despite being injured between July to September.

"The truth is that I don't know" - Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi speaks on playing in 2026 FIFA World Cup

In an interview with renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano for 433 in November 2024, Lionel Messi spoke about his chances of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine talisman said:

"The truth is that I don't know, I've been asked several times, especially in Argentina. I hope to have a good end of the season and then a good pre-season, something I didn't have last season because of all the traveling we did. From there, I want to see what happens, to realize how I feel."

"In football, a lot of things always happen. There is still a long way to go, so I'm not thinking too much about it. I'm going to live day to day without thinking too much about the future," he added.

At the time of his World Cup triumph in 2022, Lionel Messi was at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine left the club and European football shortly after winning the World Cup to join MLS side Inter Miami. Messi's contract at Inter Miami runs until December 2025.

