Inter Miami targets spotted partying backstage during concert amid reports of duo joining Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in MLS

Lionel Messi's former teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos were spotted partying backstage at a Maluma gig along with Inter Miami's new signing Sergio Busquets. The Spanish duo have been linked with a move to the MLS side this summer as free agents.

As per Daily Mail, Alba and Ramos were spotted at the recent Maluma gig amid reports of them being 'one step away' from moving to Inter Miami. Busquets was spotted with the former Barcelona star, and he has been pushing for the left-back to join the MLS side.

Ramos is a free agent this summer after seeing out his contract with PSG. He was in talks over a new deal, but the Ligue1 side opted against it. Alba, meanwhile, terminated his contract with Barcelona to help the LaLiga side with their financial crisis. He had a season left in his deal, but a mutual agreement saw them part ways.

Both players are now in talks to join Inter Miami, who have snapped up Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are not on vacation, says new manager

Inter Miami have appointed Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as their new manager after sacking Phil Neville earlier this summer. The new boss has worked with Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Barcelona and has said that the two players have not moved to the MLS for vacation.

In his first press conference, Martino said that hard work is in the blood of the duo, and they will not take things lightly. He has hinted at all but writing off this season as Inter Miami are last in the Eastern Conference:

"I spoke to Leo and yesterday spoke to Sergio. Sometimes people hear Miami, they think holidays. But these two players are not coming here for a vacation. They are here to work and compete and win.

"That is in their blood. We have a great challenge, which is to assemble our definitive team between now and the start of the 2024 season. That moment is the one we will have to use to assemble the team that represents Inter Miami."

Both players are currently on vacation but are expected to join Inter Miami training later this month. Messi is in the Bahamas with his family and should be making the short trip to Miami next week as his MLS debut has been penciled in for later this month.

