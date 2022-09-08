Inter Milan CEO explains how Tuchel's Chelsea sacking will affect Romelu Lukaku's future

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that it has become difficult to predict Romelu Lukaku’s future following Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea dismissal.

Hours after the Blues succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the club’s new owners relieved Tuchel of his responsibilities at Stamford Bridge (September 7). The club are yet to appoint a new coach, but it is believed that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter will be named the next Chelsea manager.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella It's a pretty radical decision to see Thomas Tuchel leave after he dictated a world record £273million spend, saw Lukaku leave for a staggering loss, Gilmour left for just £7.5m and now we wait to see who picks up the pieces.



Lukaku, who returned to Inter on loan just a season after joining the west Londoners for a club-record £97 million fee, had previously criticized Tuchel for his tactics. With the German now removed, the equation could change for Lukaku, raising his chances of being in the soon-to-be-named manager’s plans. Speaking to Sky Italia, Marotta speculated on Lukaku’s future, revealing that there was a lot of uncertainty around it. He said (via Metro):

“It’s fresh news [Tuchel’s dismissal]. I don’t know what the effects will be.

“We absolutely want to get the best contribution out of Lukaku, and then at the end of the season we’ll sit down and discuss him with Chelsea.”

He further added:

“I don’t know if a change of coaches means that his return is to be automatic, it’s difficult to predict today.”

The Chelsea loanee has thus far featured in three Serie A games for Inter this season, recording a goal and an assist. He missed the last two games with muscular problems and might not feature for the Nerazzurri before the end of the month (via Transfermarkt).

Chelsea reassure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his future

Thomas Tuchel signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for a €12 million fee on deadline day (September 1). The Gabonese striker started in the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb but failed to make any impact. Following a sluggish performance, the veteran striker was taken off for Armando Broja in the 59th minute.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT

Aubameyang receives assurances over his Chelsea signing and role post-Tuchel and striker is backed to flourish under the new head coach (Graham Potter) #CFC

Considering Aubameyang was Tuchel’s preferred signing, the German coach’s dismissal was bound to raise some questions about the future of the former Arsenal striker. The Blues seemingly caught wind of it and reportedly moved to reassure Aubameyang of his continued involvement under would-be manager Graham Potter.

Given their goalscoring woes, the Blues cannot afford to keep the future of one of their new forwards in the air. Their decision to reassure Aubameyang showed great leadership and might have helped boost the player's trust in the owners.

