Inter Milan chief reveals interest in Manchester United star - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United full-back Alex Telles. The Brazilian joined Manchester United last summer and was expected to be a huge hit at Old Trafford, but has struggled to displace Luke Shaw as the Red Devils' first-choice left-back.

According to Manchester Evening News, Inter Milan are eager to sign a left-back this summer after Ashley Young left to join Aston Villa at the end of the season. That leaves Aleksandar Kolarov as the only senior left-back in the Inter Milan squad.

Telles joined Manchester United from Porto in a deal worth £15 million last summer. The Brazilian had evolved into one of the best left-backs in the Primeira Liga during his time with Porto. He was heavily linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs over the years before moving to Manchester United.

Telles enjoyed an impressive start to life at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw's stellar form, though, inhibited Telles' progress at Manchester United. The 28-year-old had to make do with a bit-part role last season and often started for Manchester United in Cup competitions.

Nevertheless, the left-back went on to make 24 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Despite being unable to break into Manchester United's starting lineup, Telles is believed to be keen to stay on at the club this summer.

The former Porto star has been linked with a loan move away from the club in recent months. Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta recently broke his silence on rumors linking the club with a move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and Alex Telles.

'Hector Bellerin is a player we're following, but Ican't say more," saod Marotta. "I can't exclude the possibility, but we're making our plans, and we'll see. We're now planning to keep our best players after selling Hakimi," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

(Source: @DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/Grs6xxscMW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 17, 2021

Alex Telles reveals his desire to stay at Manchester United despite being linked with Inter Milan

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has revealed his eagerness to join Manchester United's pre-season training camp. The 28-year-old has looked forward to next season and has no plans of leaving the club this summer.

📝 Inter Milan have asked Manchester United for Alex Telles on loan - but United are still reclutant. [Fabrizio Romano] #mufc #manutd pic.twitter.com/49Y2JPwTtu — UtdXtra (@ManUtdXtra) July 18, 2021

'It's a pleasure to be at Manchester United, coming into my second season," said Telles. "Last season, we came really close to winning trophies, so we go into this next season with a lot of desir,e and I really want to show my work and my value here at the club. I know Manchester United Football Club and the fans really believe in me (and my abilities)," said Alex Telles.

