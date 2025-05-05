Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi shares plan to stop Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in crunch UCL clash

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has revealed his plans to stop Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg. The two teams are set to face each other for the second leg on Tuesday, May 6, at the San Siro Stadium.

The semi-final first leg ended with a 3-3 draw, with Lamine Yamal scoring once (24') against the Italian side. Another strike from Ferran Torres (38') and an own goal from Yann Sommer (68') kept Barcelona in the game. Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram (1') found the net once, and Denzel Dumfries scored a brace (21', 63') to keep it 3-3.

From Barcelona's side, Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly one of the biggest threats to any opposition, and Inter Milan is no different. In the pre-match press conference, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to Mundo Deportivo on how his team plans to stop the youngster. He said (via Barca Universal):

"We have to try not to let him get the ball, but it’s impossible. Obviously, he’ll be double-marked, he’ll be a player closely watched, so we’ll try to pay attention to him."

Inzaghi also heaped praise on the Spaniard and added:

"In person, he’s a huge talent, he’s truly dangerous; everyone gives him the ball. I was impressed by his quick thinking; he always knows what play to make."

Lamine Yamal has been one of Barcelona's best players this season, contributing 15 goals and 24 assists in 50 outings across competitions. It will be crucial for the Inter backline to stop him if they want to qualify for the final. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick will be prepared to utilize his resources to the fullest with his attack-focused playing style.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi provides update on Lautaro Martinez's fitness ahead of UCL semi-final clash against Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi provided an important update about striker Lautaro Martinez's fitness. The Argentine had to be subbed off in the 46th minute during the first leg of the UCL semi-finals against Barcelona due to an injury. Since then, there have been concerns about his availability for the second leg.

"We’ll decide with the coaching staff and the players. They’ll have to tell me how they feel. Lautaro hasn’t trained since the game against Barcelona; we’ll see how he’s doing today. It depends on how he feels. It’s unlikely that a player who can’t start from the start will help us in the final 25 minutes," Inzaghi said (via Barca Universal).

Lautaro Martinez is one of the main pillars of Inter Milan's attack, having recorded 21 goals and six assists in 47 appearances across competitions. His unavailability could be a major boost for Barca.

However, the likes of Marcus Thuram continue to be a big threat to the Catalan defence. Further, La Blaugrana will miss both Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde for the second leg, marking a significant blow for Hansi Flick's side.

