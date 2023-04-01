Inter Milan and Juventus join race for Manchester United target who is available on a free transfer - Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign in-demand French striker Marcus Thuram, who is also the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old forward will become a free agent this summer when his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach comes to an end.

The Frenchman's impending availability in the transfer market is already attracting strong interest from a number of top European teams, as he would be a low-cost signing.

One club currently interested in signing Thuram this summer are Premier League giants Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to strengthen their attacking department this summer.

The Red Devils are yet to sign a replacement for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in December last year on a mutual basis.

Thuram, who has scored 15 goals and has registered seven assists for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, could be the man to fill Ronaldo's boots at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United aren't expected to have an easy run at Thuram's signature, as according to calciomercato.com, the duo of Inter Milan and Juventus are now also keen on signing the Frenchman.

Inter are currently on the lookout for a new striker, judging by the uncertainties surrounding a couple of their forward players.

Argenine forward Joaquín Correa hasn't really impressed at the San Siro this season, while Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to Chelsea after his loan move expires.

Inter are also yet to extend the contract of Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko, whose current deal with the club is due to expire this summer.

Rival Serie A club Juventus are also believed to be in the race to land Thuram, whose father played for the Old Lady between 2001 and 2006.

The player could possibly be tempted to move to Turin this summer for free. But will definitely have a huge decision to make amid interest from the likes of Manchester United and others.

Erik Ten Hag is hopeful of Manchester United striker being fit for Newcastle United clash

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has revealed in a recent interview that he is hopeful of having England forward Marcus Rashford available for his team's next Premier League clash.

United will travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2) in a crunch league game. Ten Hag was hopeful of having Rashford for the game after he returned to training on Friday.

In his words, as seen in the Standard, he said:

“I have good hope, he trained but he had to have some treatment, he had to do some individual training. He joined the group today. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available.”

Newcastle are fifth in the table with 47 points from 26 games, three off Manchester United in third.

