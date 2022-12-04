Inter Milan plot surprise move for Barcelona midfielder in January - Reports 

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Fichajes, Inter Milan are plotting a surprise loan move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window.

Kessie joined the Catalan club on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer. However, the Ivorian has struggled for minutes at Barca.

He has played 13 games across competitions for Barcelona so far, scoring one goal. Kessie has only started one of those games.

Barcelona won't be able to make any new additions to their squad in the January transfer window unless they reduce their wage bill. Offloading Kessie will certainly help Barca in that regard.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"It's just matter of time for Franck to adapt". Franck Kessie's agent: "Barcelona are happy with him, Xavi included. We are not planning for Kessie to leave Barça in January, as things stand it's not part of our ideas or strategies", he clarified to CM."It's just matter of time for Franck to adapt". Franck Kessie's agent: "Barcelona are happy with him, Xavi included. We are not planning for Kessie to leave Barça in January, as things stand it's not part of our ideas or strategies", he clarified to CM. 🔵🔴 #FCB "It's just matter of time for Franck to adapt". https://t.co/l6LKyRkEnH

Inter Milan are keen to sign the Ivory Coast international on a loan deal. However, Barca might have to pay half of his wages. Given their financial situation, the La Liga giants might be willing to accept those terms.

Kessie's experience of playing in Italy is also something that the Neruazzuri would like. He made 223 appearances for AC Milan, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists, and helped the club to the Serie A title last season.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique reacts to Spain's defeat against Japan at the FIFA World Cup

Japan v Spain: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Spain suffered their first defeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the form of a 2-1 loss at the hands of Japan. Despite the setback, La Roja advanced to the Round of 16 as the runners-up in Group E and will face Morocco next.

Former Barcelona and current Spain coach Luis Enrique, however, wasn't happy with his team's performance as he said after the game (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I am not happy at all. I never celebrate defeats, In football, you deserve it or not. Yes we qualified and I would have liked to be top but it was not possible because in five minutes they scored two goals and we were dismantled.

"We didn’t have any danger in the first half, but at half time I told them to be cautious because [Japan] didn’t have anything to lose. But we didn’t have good management, we collapsed and they could have scored two more. Brackets change and many things are different now but I have nothing to celebrate.”

ken (🇯🇵🇰🇷🇦🇺🇵🇹) @Sonny7i Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are some of the best managers in the world, but he out coached both of them. 🧠 Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are some of the best managers in the world, but he out coached both of them. 🧠 https://t.co/NdCW0iNPKk

Spain will lock horns with Morocco at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, December 6.

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes