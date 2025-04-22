Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu blind ranks Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid duo in 5 best youngsters in world football

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu blind-ranked Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler, and three other players. He first placed Guler in third, after which he put Bundesliga midfielder Florian Wirtz in fourth.
Once Lamine Yamal's name was taken, the Turkish midfielder put him top of the list and placed Jude Bellingham a spot below him. Desire Doue was the last name to come out and, unfortunately, had to slot in fifth.
However, Calhanoglu had the opportunity to switch two players around. He decided to swap Yamal with Doue, putting the Frenchman on top.
Doue has caught the eye of many around the world with his performances for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this campaign. He's made 45 appearances across competitions, bagging 13 goals and 12 assists.
The decision may seem slightly harsh on Yamal, who has been extraordinary for a 17-year-old. This season, he's played 46 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, bagging 14 goals and 22 assists.
His performances have helped the Catalan side to the top of the La Liga table and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Yamal's La Liga rival, Bellingham, sits second in these rankings and has made 45 appearances this year, scoring 13 goals and bagging the same number of assists.
His Real Madrid teammate, Guler, is not a sure-shot starter, which has led to him playing 35 times, netting three goals and assisting seven. Lastly, Wirtz, who represents Bayer Leverkusen, has enjoyed another good year, bagging 15 goals and 13 assists in 41 matches in all competitions.
Ex-Real Madrid manager says Barcelona will win La Liga title this season
Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has tipped Barcelona to win the La Liga title this season over Los Blancos. The Blaugrana are top and four points clear of Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are second.
There isn't too much time for Real Madrid to recover, with just six games remaining in the Spanish top-flight. SPORT quoted Capello speaking about the title race this season (via Barca Universal):
“Seeing how the teams are, I think Barcelona will be the champions of the league because they are a team with a lot of offensive capacity, they score a lot of goals."
Barcelona have scored goals in abundance this campaign, having netted 88 times, 23 more than Los Blancos. Up next for Hansi Flick's side is a home game against Mallorca in the league on Tuesday, April 22.