Inter Milan vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan are set to host Crotone at the San Siro on Sunday in their next Serie A game.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Ivan Juric's Hellas Verona last Wednesday at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Goals from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar secured the win for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. Young Serbian midfielder Ivan Ilic scored the consolation goal for Hellas Verona.

Crotone, on the other hand, beat Parma 2-1 last Tuesday at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

A first-half brace from Brazilian attacker Junior Messias ensured victory for Giovanni Stroppa's Crotone. Former AC Milan midfielder and Slovakia international Juraj Kucka scored the consolation goal for Parma.

Inter Milan vs Crotone Head-to-Head

In four previous encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold a slight advantage. They have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Italy international Eder, now at Jiangsu Suning, put Inter Milan ahead, only for midfielder Andrea Barberis to equalize for Crotone.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-L-W

Inter Milan vs Crotone Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguay international Matias Vecino and young attacker Andrea Pinamonti. There are doubts over the availability of Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Injured: Andrea Pinamonti, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: Alexis Sanchez

Suspended: None

Crotone

Meanwhile, Crotone will be without former Atalanta and Napoli midfielder Luca Cigarini and Libya international Ahmad Benali, who are both injured.

Injured: Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Crotone Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz, Giuseppe Cuomo, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto, Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Niccolo Zanellato, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca, Junior Messias, Emmanuel Riviere

Inter Milan vs Crotone Prediction

Inter Milan sit second in the league table, and are one point behind league leaders AC Milan. Antonio Conte's side rely on Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to lead the line, while Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi has been a shrewd signing from Real Madrid.

Crotone, on the other hand, sit 19th in the league table, and are two points behind 17th-placed Spezia. Winger Salvatore Molina has been a key player, while Brazilian attacker Junior Messias scored two goals against Parma and could prove to be crucial against Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri are in fine form, and will be the favorites to win the game given the resources they have.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Crotone

