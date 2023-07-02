"Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation" - Club CEO confirms Manchester United are set to make a bid for 27-year-old 

Inter Milan have confirmed that Manchester United have shown interest in signing Andre Onana. However, the Red Devils are yet to make an offer, and the Serie A side believes it will be submitted in the next few days.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a goalkeeper, with David De Gea's future hanging in the balance. The Spaniard is a free agent right now after his contract expired on June 30, but he has an offer on his table from the Carabao Cup winners.

However, The Athletic has reported that the goalkeeper had a deal agreed earlier this year before the Red Devils rescinded that offer. The agreed contract was already drastically lowering his £375,000 per wage, and the latest offer sees it tumble down further.

Inter Milan's CEO, Beppe Marotta, has now confirmed that Manchester United have made an approach for Onana but are yet to make an offer. He has not revealed his club's stance on the possible transfer and was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation."

The Red Devils have asked De Gea not to sign for another club until their decision is made.

Gary Neville wants Manchester United to move on from David De Gea

Gary Neville believes David De Gea is no longer a World-Class goalkeeper and should be replaced this summer. He added that Manchester United needed someone reliable in front of the post and they needed to spend in the market.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Red Devils legend was quoted by UtdPlug as saying:

"To win titles, you must have a World Class goalkeeper and (ManUtd) need to make the change now. I don't want to pick on a keeper who has been great for the last 10 years. He had some tough times and there was a period of 4/5 years where he was very good, but you can't let that second goal pass."

Manchester United were also linked with David Raya by The Athletic, with the Spaniard stalling his contract extension at Brentford. He has rejected two deals at the London club and is keen on moving.

Brentford are open to his sale this summer and are demanding £40 million for the goalkeeper. However, the Red Devils are not the only club in the race as Tottenham see him as Hugo Lloris' replacement.

