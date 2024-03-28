"Interest is there and will likely grow in the next weeks" - Fabrizio Romano says 'many clubs' are interested in signing 21-year-old Arsenal star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons multiple clubs are interested in signing Arsenal forward Mika Biereth in the summer transfer window.

Biereth joined the Gunners from Fulham in the summer of 2021, signing his first professional contract on July 30, 2021. Despite impressing for the U21s, he was unable to make his debut for the senior team.

The 21-year-old was subsequently sent on a season-long loan the following summer to Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk. He then joined Scottish side Motherwell on loan last summer, scoring six goals in 15 appearances, before being recalled by Arsenal in January 2024.

Biereth was loaned to Austrian Bundesliga club Sturm Graz in the same month for the remainder of the season. He has flourished for them so far, netting eight goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

The Dane has caught the attention of several clubs with his performances in the last few weeks, which Romano confirmed in his Daily Briefing (via The Boot Room):

“There will be a race for Mika Biereth this summer for sure, many clubs are interested in the young Arsenal striker. But, Arsenal have been clear on their position: no decision will be made now, internal talks about him will follow later this year. So on this one, interest is there and will likely grow in the next weeks but it’s not something serious yet.”

Biereth will have just one year left on his contract this summer. Mikel Arteta will have a massive decision to make amid the Gunners' lack of depth up front compared to other top clubs in the Premier League.

Gary Neville outlines the only way Arsenal can become Premier League champions

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes the only way Arsenal can become Premier League champions is if they defeat Manchester City. The two titans are set to face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31.

Mikel Arteta and Co. are currently at the top of the league table with 64 points from 28 games, one point above third-placed Manchester City. With just 10 games left to go in the season, they will be aiming to boost their chances of winning their first title in 20 years.

Neville gave his take on The Overlap (via METRO):

"With the run-in, I think [Arsenal] have to win on Sunday. You always have to imagine that City are going to be perfect. Unfortunately, we’re at the point in the season where they could win eight games on the bounce. I don’t think Arsenal will."

He added:

"The reason I say you have to win is because I am not sure who else is going to take points off City on the journey. Of course, they could drop points, it’s football. But that’s why I think [Sunday is] so important. City would be disappointed with a draw but I think to damage them, and to give you the full belief, I think you need to win."

The Gunners have already defeated Manchester City twice this season. They beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates, as well as in the Community Shield final on penalties.