"Interesting to see what Chelsea do with him" - Peter Crouch names 22-year-old Blues loanee as the unsung hero of the season

Peter Crouch has named Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher as the unsung hero of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The youngster was at Crystal Palace this term and finished with eight goals and three assists in his 34 matches for the London-based side.

Gallagher was in top form this season for Palace, missing just four games in the league. He was a vital part of Patrick Vieira's starting XI and helped them do well in most matches.

While writing his season review, Crouch named Gallagher as the unsung hero of the season. He claims the Palace star deserved it ahead of Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Everton's Anthony Gordon, and Liverpool's Joel Matip. He wrote on the Daily Mail:

"I think Conor Gallagher is a fair shout here. He has been given praise this year, especially after his England recognition, but how often would we be talking about this lad if he wore a Liverpool or Manchester City shirt? He's had a terrific season at Crystal Palace and it'll be interesting to see what Chelsea do with him from here. Special mentions in this category for Mateo Kovacic, Anthony Gordon and Joel Matip."

What next for Conor Gallagher at Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel is excited to welcome back all the loanees this summer and reassess them. The Chelsea manager has confirmed that he will be looking at all the players to see if any of them are ready for the first team.

The German was quoted by 90min saying:

"They will come back, for sure, because they are our players. When we [send] them on loan, we do this for them but also for us, to have better players, more experienced players back. They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and in pre-season we will decide what's going on. It's heavily linked to them…how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach."

Tuchel's side have a big summer ahead with most of their defenders on their way out. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving for sure, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also rumored to be heading to Spain.

