"Interesting to see where he goes" - Ray Parlour suggests Arsenal could launch unexpected move for Liverpool star

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes that the Emirates could be a potential destination for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

The Reds confirmed the signing of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica this week. With him and Diogo Jota in their lineup, Firmino's game time could potentially be affected.

The Brazilian played 35 matches last season across competitions, often missing out due to injuries. He scored 11 goals and made five assists in that time.

"Roberto Firmino is a great player, Jota is another great striker, Luis Diaz, Salah, to play with these monsters is a dream." Darwin Nunez:

However, with Nunez's arrival at Liverpool, Parlour and former Tottenham Hotspur forward Alan Brazil discussed Firmino's situation at Anfield.

Speaking about Nunez on talkSPORT (via HITC), Parlour said:

"He's explosive, he can go past players and he's strong. He's 6ft2, so he can be a target man as well if needed. Let's see how he settles in."

Brazil then asked:

"What about Firmino, then? Away from home, he has scored so many goals. He struggles at Anfield, for some reason, to score regularly. Is his Liverpool career now (Nunez has been signed). Would he stay in this country? What about Arsenal?"

Parlour replied:

"Well, it will be interesting to see where he goes. They (Arsenal) certainly need a striker."

Firmino's contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023 and a new contract hasn't been signed so far. If the situation remains the same, they could lose the Brazilian for free next summer.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino could be a good signing for Arsenal

It is not a hidden fact that Mikel Arteta needs to sign a striker this summer. With Alexandre Lacazette departing at the end of his contract, the Gunners are only left with Edward Nketiah up front.

His contract also expires this summer but he is set to sign a new long-term contract (via The Guardian).

Hence, Firmino could be a great signing for Arsenal if they go for him this summer. The Brazilian has fit in well in Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Firmino has 98 goals and 74 assists in 327 appearances for the club since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015.

Second most G/A in the Klopp era, only behind Mohamed Salah

Give Firmino the respect he deserves



Give Firmino the respect he deserves Second most G/A in the Klopp era, only behind Mohamed SalahGive Firmino the respect he deserves https://t.co/PjDQBmu7Qs

He is known for his brilliant link-up play and dropping in to initiate attacks. This could be great for the Gunners, who have talented wingers like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

They are also looking to add more strength in their attack. As per Calciomercato, Arsenal are in 'pole' position to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances last season.

His finishing ability and versatility, coupled with Firmino's link-up play, could potentially be a great force for the Gunners.

