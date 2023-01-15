"Interfering with play" - Owen, Shearer and other pundits blast decision to award Man Utd equalizer despite Marcus Rashford being offside

Many former players and pundits have chimed in on Man Utd's controversial equalizer involving Marcus Rashford in the Manchester Derby on January 14.

In a tense derby in the Premier League at Old Trafford, Manchester City took the lead in the 60th minute via Jack Grealish. Bruno Fernandes then equalized for Man Utd in the 78th minute but the goal wasn't without controversy.

Casemiro played a through ball towards Rashford, who was offside. While he didn't touch the ball, he ran with it right up until the moment Fernandes hit it first time past goalkeeper Ederson.

The assistant referee first raised the flag, but after consulting the referee, the goal was given.

Many former players and pundits believe that the Man Utd forward interfered with the game while being offside and that the goal should've been chalked off. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same and here are some of their reactions:

Michael Owen @themichaelowen Incredible end to the game. We haven’t heard the end of this though! The equaliser will cause massive debate. Incredible end to the game. We haven’t heard the end of this though! The equaliser will cause massive debate.

Chris Sutton @chris_sutton73 Manchester United brilliant result but they get away with that as they have done over the years with decisions going for them at Old Trafford. Rashford has to be interfering with play. Any defender in the world would expect Rashford to be called offside in that moment… Manchester United brilliant result but they get away with that as they have done over the years with decisions going for them at Old Trafford. Rashford has to be interfering with play. Any defender in the world would expect Rashford to be called offside in that moment…

Chris Perry @ChrisPezPerry That goal has to be offside, if Rashford isn’t there then Kyle Walker makes a challenge on Fernandes. Rashford looks like he’s about to shoot so Walker goes back towards goal. That goal has to be offside, if Rashford isn’t there then Kyle Walker makes a challenge on Fernandes. Rashford looks like he’s about to shoot so Walker goes back towards goal.

Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn Akanji doesn’t stop because he knows Rashford is offside. He stops because he’s doing his job and holding a line to play Rashford offside. If that pass was massively over hit and it goes to Fernandes then there is no issue whatsoever. The problem is with now little work was done Akanji doesn’t stop because he knows Rashford is offside. He stops because he’s doing his job and holding a line to play Rashford offside. If that pass was massively over hit and it goes to Fernandes then there is no issue whatsoever. The problem is with now little work was done

George Chomakov @chomakovg Trent just got called offside without touching the ball and letting it run out of bounce…Rashford influenced play which lead to a goal and was said to not influence the goal. What is the rule? The inconsistency is unreal. Trent just got called offside without touching the ball and letting it run out of bounce…Rashford influenced play which lead to a goal and was said to not influence the goal. What is the rule? The inconsistency is unreal.

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

#MUNMCI Michael Owen: ‘I think he does make a movement towards the ball. I think if you take Rashford out of the equation possibly Ederson + the two players that are chasing him down all get there before Bruno. So he has definitely directly influenced that goal by being offside.’ Michael Owen: ‘I think he does make a movement towards the ball. I think if you take Rashford out of the equation possibly Ederson + the two players that are chasing him down all get there before Bruno. So he has definitely directly influenced that goal by being offside.’#MUNMCI https://t.co/RMHKuK8HRX

To rub salt into Manchester City's wounds, the England international went on to score the winning goal and secure all three points in the crucial derby.

The forward has been in terrific form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 26 games across competitions for Man Utd. He has scored in every game since club football resumed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Marcus Rashford being offside for Man Utd's equalizer in the derby

After the game, Pep Guardiola stressed that the 25-year-old was offside and interfered with play. He claimed that Manuel Akanji could have cleared the ball had the forward not been on the ball.

Guardiola said (via Sky Sports):

"Manu Akanji stops the line [of running]. If he knows that he is going to go with Rashford, he will go back with him and do the duel one versus one and he sees what happens. But he [Rashford] intervenes in the action."

He added:

"But the referee decided he did not intervene in this stadium. It's ok, what are we going to do? Are we going to make a complaint? No. Congratulations for that. Sometimes it happens in our [favour]. Sometimes [it's like] that."

Guardiola also hinted that Man Utd got the decision in their favor as the game was at Old Trafford. He said:

"The decision is they didn't believe he [impacted the play]. Rashford was intervening in this action when this happened. It's Old Trafford. We have to play much better. Like it's Anfield. We have to do better. The rule is the rule, the interpretation belongs to the referee. I say Rashford is offside, Bruno is not. The situation is for the referees."

Manchester Utd are now just a point behind Manchester City in third in the Premier League table.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes