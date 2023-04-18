Internet mistakes 8-year-old Dutch boy for Mateo Messi after striking resemblance in incredible viral skill video 

Lionel Messi's son Mateo was in the news recently after the internet mistook a young Dutch footballer for the Argentine.

An eight-year-old kid named Amin uploaded a reel on his Instagram account displaying his incredible skills on the pitch. In the clip, he beat a player, nutmegging him with brilliant skill.

Many assumed that it was Mateo in the clip due to the similarities in their looks and showered comments about how he is set to follow in his father's footsteps. One fan even wrote:

"Mateo Messi will give us the 5th World Cup."

The reel garnered over 4.5 million views and over 144,000 likes in a few hours. However, people soon realized that it wasn't Mateo Messi but instead Amin.

The eight-year-old plays for the Under 9 team of Koninklijke HFC. His account currently has 17,000 followers. The account regularly posts Amin's skill videos from his games and practice sessions. Alongside his info, the account name says "#thenextgenerationronaldo".

It adds another interesting layer to Amin's resemblance to Mateo as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been rivals over the past 15 years. The duo have dominated football and are widely considered to be two of the greatest players of all time.

Joan Laporta hints at Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

The Argentine ace is currently in the final months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as it expires this summer. As per multiple reports, he is likely to leave the Parisian club as a free agent.

He has been linked with many clubs, including a return to Barcelona (via GOAL). Club president Joan Laporta recently seemed to confirm that the Argentine will return to Camp Nou in the summer.

Ahead of the Blaugrana's goalless draw against Getafe on Sunday (April 16), a fan asked Laporta if Messi would return to the club. The Barca president said, "Yes."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after they failed to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage rules. This brought an end to an incredible stint at the club, which saw him make 778 senior appearances. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists, winning numerous trophies.

The forward then joined PSG after leaving Barcelona and has since registered 31 goals and 33 assists in 69 games for the Parisian side. However, the 35-year-old has failed to help them win their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

