"Into the UCL knockouts!!" - Kai Havertz reacts on social media after starring for Arsenal in 6-0 win over Lens

Kai Havertz was delighted after helping Arsenal make the UEFA Champions League knockouts on Wednesday (November 29). He took to social media to celebrate the team's progress and his goal against RC Lens.

On X, previously known as Twitter, Havertz posted a photo of his celebration with the iconic 'Ya Gunners Ya' hashtag, made famous by former player Mesut Ozil. He admitted that it was a great week for him after scoring in the Premier League win at Brentford at the weekend and the 6-0 home win against Lens:

"Into the UCL knockouts!! Great week, let's keep it rolling"

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was also delighted with his new signing and said that the German is getting better. Arteta added hat the former Chelsea man is more confident (via GOAL):

"He's becoming better and better. He's more confident. His two goals, two very important goals as well, because one won us the game, and, today, he opened the scoring. His overall contribution again was really, really good."

The Gunners' win on Wednesday confirmed their place in the next round and also sealed their the top spot in the group with a game to go.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz compared with Manchester United hero

Michael Owen has compared Kai Havertz with Dimitar Berbatov after the German's goal against Lens. The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker said that Havertz's style of play remains him of Berbatov:

"It's a bit of a conundrum with him. I don't think he scores enough goals to be a centre-forward. Has he got the pace to be a wide man? Maybe ghosts in and plays inside a little bit, there's no doubt about his talent.

"He's got a lovely touch, a lovely way about him. He reminds me a bit of (Dimitar) Berbatov, the way he takes the ball and his lovely touch. There's definitely a brilliant player in there."

Havertz, who left Chelsea for Arsenal in the summer, spoke about the move to Bleacher Report:

“I think it all had to go very fast. Think it was just (on) my holidays and then we were speaking to the guys from Arsenal, and it was an opportunity to do it then so we just did it.

"You know the whole process was nice. I had some chats with Edu (AFC’s Sporting Director) and with the manager, and all the chats were amazing, and they gave me such good feelings."

Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million in the summer. He has scored thrice in 21 games across competitions, but two of those goals have come in his last two outings in the last five days.