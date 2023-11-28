Iran's Alireza Beiranvand who saved Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 World Cup penalty sends message to Al-Nassr star after collision in AFC Champions League

Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter's collision in his team's 0-0 AFC Champions League draw against Al-Nassr on Monday (27 November).

Beiranvand and Ronaldo collided with each other with around 20 minutes left in the game. The game was stopped for a couple of minutes before 'CR7' got onto his feet and tried playing on.

Luis Castro substituted the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar with 77 minutes on the board, perhaps as a measure to protect him from a potential injury. Beiranvand took to Instagram to post a photo where he is seen checking up on the Al-Nassr forward.

The 31-year-old Iranian goalkeeper captioned it (h/t @TimelineCR7 on X):

"I hope no problem has happened to you @cristiano"

Watch Beiranvand's story below:

Beiranvand is, of course, the same goalkeeper who saved Ronaldo's penalty in Iran's 1-1 group-stage draw against Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese superstar had the chance to double his team's lead in the 53rd minute.

The Iranian shot-stopper, however, guessed correctly and dove to his left to save the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward's penalty. Karim Ansarifard scored a penalty kick of his own in stoppage time to secure a late draw for Iran.

Portugal ultimately finished second in the group and lost 2-1 to Uruguay in the last-16.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr secure AFC Champions League knockout qualification with a game to spare

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr confirmed their place in the AFC Champions League knockout rounds as Group E winners.

They hosted Persepolis in Riyadh on Monday (27 November) and played out a 0-0 draw despite going a man down in the 17th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo started the game but was withdrawn with around 13 minutes left on the clock.

The Al-Nassr captain failed to add to his tally of three goals and an assist in the competition. Al-Nassr now have the luxury of going into the final group-stage game against Istiklol on 5 December knowing that the result won't have any bearing on their standing.

Persepolis, who have eight points from five matches and trail Al-Nassr by five points, have also qualified for the knockout rounds. The Iranian side hold a four-point lead over third-placed Al-Duhail with one game left.