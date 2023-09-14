Iraq international who once trolled Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Lionel Messi sends message to ex-PSG teammate Marco Verratti

Iraq international Ahmed Zero recently reacted to Lionel Messi's message wishing former teammate Marco Verratti after the latter secured a move to Qatari club Al Arabi.

The Italy international and Messi shared the pitch on 56 occasions, managing one joint goal contribution during their spells together at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Wishing his ex-colleague the best, the Barcelona legend wrote on Instagram:

"All the luck in your new stage, @marco_verratti92!!! You already know I wish you the best always."

To this, Zero, who recently took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, replied with three black hearts.

Ahmed Zero reacts to Lionel Messi's post

Currently representing Iraqi club Al-Shorta, the 20-year-old winger posted a picture with the Portugal icon after they faced Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Arab Cup of Champions semi-final. He captioned the post:

"With the second-best player in history."

It was the Real Madrid icon's solitary goal from the penalty spot that settled the match on the night. Clearly a Messi fan, it isn't surprising to see Zero react to the 36-year-old World Cup winner's post for Verratti.

Following an 11-year-long stay with the Parisian club, Verratti looks ahead to a new challenge in Qatar. The nine-time Ligue 1 winner with PSG made 416 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists across all competitions.

The club reportedly earned €45 million for Verratti, who signed a three-year deal with his new employers (via ESPN).

"It was great sharing these 2 years with you" - Marco Verratti sent emotional message to Lionel Messi on PSG exit

Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi recently sent a heartwarming message to Marco Verratti, whose long stay at PSG has now come to an end. However, this isn't the first sign of affection between the duo.

The Barcelona legend completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami this summer following his two-year stay at the Parc des Princes. Both players have seemingly developed an incredible bond while playing together.

Following Messi's exit from the club, Verratti posted a picture of the two on Instagram, captioning the post:

"As a player, you're the best of all but as a person, you're even better. good luck to you and your family in your new experience. It was great sharing these two years with you."

The 2022 World Cup winner and Argentina skipper joined the French club from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He made 75 appearances, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists across all competitions for PSG.