“Is Arteta ok”, “He’s done it again” - Fans in disbelief as Arsenal star miraculously named in starting line-up to face Burnley 

Fans are astounded Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka has been named in Mikel Arteta's starting XI to face Burnley today (November 11).

Saka came off with an injury late on in the Gunners' 2-0 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8). The English winger scored in that game but fears grew over the extent of his injury.

Arteta suggested that he would make a decision over the 22-year-old's availability just prior to the clash with the Clarets. He said:

"We want out players to play for their club and national team. He didn’t train yesterday. Let’s see if he can make it tomorrow."

Saka appears to have shaken off his knock and will play in attack for Arsenal as they look to get back to winning ways in the league. Arteta's men suffered a controversial 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

The England international has been a mainstay in the Gunners' side this season, picking up the scintillating form he displayed throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He's bagged six goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions.

Saka starts in attack, alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who plays in a center-forward role. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz continues in midfield, partnering Jorginho and Declan Rice.

Arteta has opted to go with Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defense. David Raya continues as the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper.

One fan was amazed to see Saka make an immediate return to Arsenal's starting lineup:

"Sakaaa! He's done it again."

However, one fan appeared to question Arteta's handling of the speedy attacker:

"Why on earth is Saka starting man?? Is Arteta ok."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Saka being named in the Gunners's side to face Burnley:

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard should reportedly be back following the international break

According to The Daily Cannon, Martin Odegaard will be available for the Gunners following the upcoming international break. They cite reports from Norweigan outlet TV 2 which claim that the midfielder won't represent his national team.

Odegaard wasn't named in Arteta's side to face Burnley today. He's dealing with an undisclosed injury that isn't related to the hip problem he picked up at the end of October.

The Norweigan midfielder was an ever-present for Arsenal until his recent injury issues. He's made 15 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

The Gunners are next in action after the international break on November 25. They face Brentford and that may be the game in which Odegaard makes his return.