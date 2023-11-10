Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka fitness update ahead of Burnley fixture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sounded coy about injured attacker Bukayo Saka's participation in the Premier League home game with Burnley on Saturday (November 11).

The Gunners recovered from their first league defeat of the season - last weekend at Newcastle - with a resounding 2-0 home win over Sevilla at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Saka was a key player in the win, scoring one and assisting the other. However, victory over the reigning UEFA Europa League winners seemed to have come at a cost for the Gunners, as the attacker limped off with five minutes left.

Arteta is already grappling with a mounting injury list, with Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber. Saka is now likely to be added to that list.

Ahead of the Burnley game this weekend, Arteta said in his press conference that it's not yet clear if Saka will feature in the contest (as per Football London):

"We want out players to play for their club and national team. He didn’t train yesterday. Let’s see if he can make it tomorrow."

Saka, 22, has been one of the top performers for the Gunners this season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions.

What Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said about Bukayo Saka injury after Sevilla win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that considering Bukayo Saka's style of play, he should be prepared for physical contacts, especially being a winger taking on opponents.

Saka has been a key first-team regular under Arteta and has played a lot of games under the Spaniard. After the Sevilla win at the Emirates, the boss said that football being a contact sport, Saka should be prepared for that (as per FanSided):

“Well, there is contact in football and obviously for the wingers who want to take people on this is going to happen.

“I think he’s getting used to it. I don’t think that’s going to change especially the way he plays and the way he attracts players, so he better get used to it because I don’t think that is going to change.”

Regarding the knock, Arteta said:

“It was just a kick, and I was told by the physios on the radio that he wasn’t happy to continue, so he will have some discomfort, but, hopefully, I want to assume that he will be okay.”

Arsenal are third in the Premier League with 24 points after 11 games, three behind leaders Manchester City.