“Is it not a bit unfair”, “Deserved to start” – Manchester City fans express disappointment as 2 players are only named on the bench for game against Southampton 

Manchester City fans are disappointed to see Jack Grealish and Sergi Gomez only make the bench for their clash with Southampton on October 8.

The Cityzens currently sit second in the league, a point off of league leaders Arsenal, and will be looking to keep their winning momentum going.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in all competitions and demolished their cross-city rivals Manchester United 6-3 last time out in the league.

Grealish impressed in that win, proving problematic for United right-back Diogo Dalot.

He has made eight appearances in all competitions and is starting to live up to expectations upon becoming the most expensive British player in history.

The English winger has to settle for a place on the bench for the clash with the Saints and may feel aggrieved with Guardiola's decision.

Meanwhile, Gomez played for City against FC Copenhagen in a 5-0 win in the Champions League midweek.

The Spaniard only arrived at the Etihad Stadium this past summer from Belgian side Anderlecht for £11.7 million but is impressing with assured performances.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions but does not start for Manchester City against Ralph Hassenhuttl's side.

Guardiola has gone with Ederson in goal, with Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in defense.

Ake comes in for Gomez in a unfamiliar left-back position.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva are in midfield, with the trio having been at their usual best in the victory over United last weekend.

It is Riyad Mahrez replacing Grealish in the starting XI and he joins the irrepressible Erling Haaland and Phil Foden in attack.

The duo managed a hat-trick apiece in the Manchester derby and will be eyeing more goals against a Saints side who have shipped 13 goals in the league.

Manchester City @ManCity Today's City Team News



XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland



Subs | Ortega Moreno, Gundogan, Laporte, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand



Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who wanted to see both Grealish and Gomez start against Southampton at the Etihad:

Jakemcguinness @jakemcguinness_ @ManCity @HaysWorldwide I’m sorry but is it not abit unfair to drop jack @ManCity @HaysWorldwide I’m sorry but is it not abit unfair to drop jack

Manchester City will go top with win

The Cityzens can put pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City could move above Arsenal into top spot if they beat the Saints in today's clash.

The Gunners play tomorrow against Liverpool in a game that may have huge implications for a potential title challenge between City and Mikel Arteta's side.

The Cityzens are expected to beat a Southampton side who have come off the boil in recent games under Hassenhuttl.

The Saints sit 16th, losing their last three fixtures, and there are question marks over Hassenhuttl's position.

