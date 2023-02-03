Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr against Al Fateh today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al Nassr travel to take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 3). The league leaders will want to continue with their unbeaten run in the league following their disappointment in the Super Cup.

The Portugal international was involved when Al Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup on January 26. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, therefore, missed a chance to win his first trophy in Saudi Arabia since his free transfer.

Ronaldo will now shift his focus back to the Saudi Pro League when his side travel to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium to face Al Fateh. The Portuguese forward will once again lead the attack for the league leaders. He could be partnered alongside fellow attacker Pity Martinez and Brazilian forward Talisca.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Cristiano Ronaldo scored a trademark header in training ahead of Al Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Fateh. The video was uploaded on Twitter by a fan account of the Portuguese. dlvr.it/ShqJr8 Cristiano Ronaldo scored a trademark header in training ahead of Al Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Fateh. The video was uploaded on Twitter by a fan account of the Portuguese. dlvr.it/ShqJr8

Al Nassr have suffered just one defeat in the Saudi Pro League this season. Rudi Garcia's side are currently at the top of the standings, having picked up 33 points from 14 outings. They are just one point clear of second-placed Al Hilal but have a game in hand.

Al Fateh, on the other hand, are seventh in the standings. They have amassed 21 points from their 14 games in the league, having won seven and lost seven games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his tally for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far made two appearances for his new side, one in the league and the other in the Saudi Super Cup. The former Manchester United forward, however, is yet to score his first goal in Al Nassr colors.

He played his first competitive game in Saudi Arabia when he started against Al Ettifaq in the league. Rudi Garcia's side did pick up a narrow 1-0 win on that occasion but Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net.

The veteran then played the full 90 minutes against Al Ittihad in the Super Cup but yet again was not successful in front of goal.

However, it seems like it is only a matter of time before he starts to find the back of the net for Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward has scored a couple of goals in Saudi Arabia, be it in a friendly game.

Ronaldo was named captain of the Riyadh All-Star XI which played against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly game. He scored a brace on that occasion but the Riyadh All-Star XI fell to a 5-4 defeat in an entertaining affair.

