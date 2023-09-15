Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (September 16). The Portugal captain will return to club action following the international break.

Ronaldo played a crucial part in his side's 5-1 win over Al-Hazem before the international break, scoring once and provided two assists. He's returning from international duty relatively fresh compared to some of his other teammates.

That's because the former Manchester United legend was suspended for Portugal's second UEFA Euro 2024 qualifer during the break against Luxembourg. Hence, Ronaldo should be on the team sheet when Al-Nassr take on Al-Raed.

Ronaldo could be partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb to form a three-man attack. His Portugal teammate Ovatio has been operating as an attacking midfielder and playing just behind the attacking players.

Ronaldo played Al-Raed once last season, scoring in the 4-0 win. Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem were the three other goalscorers.

Al-Nassr made a poor start to the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, losing their first two games. Luis Castro's side, though, have registered three wins on the bounce to move to sixth in the standings.

Al-Raed, meanwhile, have picked up four points from their last two games following three consecutive defeats. They're 15th in the standings, one place above the relegation zone.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared for Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is in his first full season for Al-Nassr after joining them on a free transfer in December. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm this season.

Ronaldo has contributed six goals and five assists in four games across competitions. That includes a hat-trick against Al-Fateh last month in a 5-0 win.

Providing assists in something Cristiano Ronaldo has added to his game this season. Last campaign, the Portugal captain provided just two in 19 games. This season, he's not only his side's leading goalscorer but is also their leading assist provider.