Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Farense in pre-season friendly today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to play as Al-Nassr play against Farense in their pre-season friendly on Friday (July 14). The game will mark Al-Alamy's second pre-season game ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Anderson Talisca and Adam Mohammed scored for Al-Alamy during their first pre-season game against Alverca. The team will look to secure yet another good result under new coach Luis Castro.

The Saudi Pro League club will play three friendlies in Portugal and two in Japan before the start of the new season. The team are keen on rebuilding after a poor end to their campaign last term, as they went trophyless.

Al-Nassr have signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan this summer. The Croatian midfielder, though, is not expected to be a part of the team for the clash against Farense. Much like Cristiano Ronaldo, Brozovic is expected to be on the sidelines for a while before he's ready to be back in action.

What Luis Castro said about having Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

Portuguese manager Luis Castro has been appointed as the new Al-Nassr manager. The 61-year-old has arrived from Brazilian club Botafogo to take charge of the Riyadh-based team.

Castro expressed his delight at having a bonafide legend like Ronaldo in his ranks. Speaking about what he expects from his club next season, Castro said (as per Record Portugal):

"We are in a construction process. The team is waiting for some units to be completed. The first sensations are good, with the players very available for work. It is normal at this stage of the season. The conditions are great to develop the work."

Castro went on to express his delight at having Ronaldo in his ranks:

"We are happy to have the best players in history with us. It is always a reason to be happy to have the opportunity to work with him, and he is an inspiration to many of our colleagues on a daily basis.

"It is a responsibility for all of us to fight to achieve our goals, and he is clearly the reference of the team."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 games during his first half season in the Riyadh-based club. The 38-year-old is once again expected to lead the team's attack during the upcoming campaign.