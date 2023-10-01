Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Istiklol today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr play host to Tajik side Istiklol in the AFC Champions League on Monday (October 2). The Knights of Najd will want to make it two wins in a row in the group stages of the tournament.

Al-Nassr come into the game on the back of some excellent form in the Saudi Pro League. They have picked up six consecutive wins in the league, with their most recent one being a 2-1 win at Al-Ta'ee on Friday, September 29. Ronaldo scored a late penalty to seal all three points on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be gunning to score to his first goal in the AFC Champions League on Monday. The five-time Ballon d'Or should start and lead his side's attack against Istiklol. He could be partnered alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sadio Mane as a front three.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo was rested by manager Luis Castro for their King Cup game against Ohod last Monday to keep him fresh for future games. The Portugal skipper should therefore have no trouble in playing a game mere two days after the league outing against Al-Ta'ee.

Al-Nassr picked up their first win of the group stage in their very first match against Persepolis, beating them 2-0 away from home.

Istiklol, on the other hand, started their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Qatari outfit Al-Duhail at home. They now face a daunting challenge against an in-form Al-Nassr side.

This is the first time Cristiano Ronaldo is competing in the AFC Champions League in his illustrious career. The former Manchester United superstar has won the UEFA Champions League on five occasions with the Red Devils and Real Madrid. He has also netted 140 goals from 183 games and is still the top scorer of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Al-Nassr's main source of goals this season

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is not only his side's leading goalscorer but is also their leading assist provider this season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has contributed 10 goals and six assists from nine matches across all competitions.

It is, however, worth noting that all 10 of Ronaldo's goals have been scored in the Saudi Pro League this season. He has played twice in the AFC Champions League, including the qualifiers, and has only registered one assist. It came in a 4-2 win against Shabab Al-Ahli in the playoffs.

Al-Nassr will be relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to help them win their first AFC Champions League title in their club's history.