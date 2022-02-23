Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start and lead Manchester United's attack when they face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg of the clash will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight.

The Red Devils come into their Champions League game on the back of a dramatic 4-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League. Despite his team scoring four goals in the match, Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet. Ralf Rangnick decided to withdraw the forward with five minutes remaining in the game.

Ronaldo will now be expected to start up front for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford could join him as part of the attacking trio. Ralf Rangnick might not give Anthony Elanga a start in one of United's most important games of the season despite the youngster scoring at the weekend.

Manchester United topped their Champions League group, which comprised of Villarreal, BSC Young Boys, and Atalanta. The Red Devils picked up 11 points from six group matches, losing just once in the process.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, scrapped their way into the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Diego Simeone's side picked up just seven points, including three defeats. Los Rojiblancos finished runner-up in their group behind Liverpool.

It is worth noting that this will only be Ralf Rangnick's second Champions League game in charge as United manager. The German tactician has only been able to manage one group match so far.

Manchester United will be looking for more brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the key reasons why Manchester United secured a safe passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The 37-year-old scored six goals in five group matches earlier this season. These included late winners against both Villarreal and Atalanta. The forward also netted a late equalizer against the latter in the reverse fixture.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The Portuguese ace has scored 15 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions. However, he has only scored once in his last seven league matches.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in EVERY Champions League game he has played this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in EVERY Champions League game he has played this season. 🔥 https://t.co/cPyuY2JBg6

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has a great record against Atletico Madrid, courtesy of his time spent playing in Spain for Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in 35 appearances against Los Rojiblancos across all competitions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh