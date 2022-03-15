Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start and play a vital role when Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. This is the second leg of their Round of 16 tie with the first leg ending 1-1 in Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick's side returned to winning ways in the Premier League after securing a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick of the season against Spurs, which included a stunning long-range strike in the first-half.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found his goalscoring form at the right time as Manchester United prepare to face Atletico Madrid. A win against the La Liga champions will see them qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Red Devils have not reached the last-eight of the tournament since the 2018-19 season.

Ronaldo is expected to start up front for United at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The 37-year-old forward could be joined by Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in attack, with Bruno Fernandes playing as the attacking midfielder. Ralf Rangnick will have to decide between Elanga and Marcus Rashford in the front three.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a great track record against Atletico Madrid from his time at Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played against Atletico 36 times and has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists.

Diego Simeone's side come into the game at Old Trafford after securing a narrow 2-1 win over Cadiz in La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's main source of goals this season. The 37-year-old forward is currently the leading goalscorer for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances for United this season.

However, things have not been all rosy for the Portuguese forward. Prior to his hat-trick against Tottenham, Ronaldo had scored just once in his last 10 matches for Manchester United across all competitions.

Despite his barren run at the start of the new year, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is still the club's highest goalscorer this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's star in the Champions League this season. The Portuguese skipper has scored six goals in six appearances in Europe so far. However, he failed to score against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

