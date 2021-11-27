Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Chelsea tomorrow?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. The Portugal international helped the Red Devils to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, scoring the opener in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, will be looking to help Manchester United get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Chelsea on Sunday. The Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford in their last league game.

Having won only one of their last seven Premier League matches, Manchester United will be hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo can help them earn a victory over Chelsea.

A lot has changed since Manchester United's disappointing defeat to Watford last weekend, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties last Sunday, with Michael Carrick taking charge as the side's caretaker manager.

Carrick led the Red Devils to a 2-0 win over Villarreal this week and will be looking to repeat the trick against Chelsea on Sunday.

However, Manchester United will be aware that beating Chelsea is not a cakewalk. Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 29 points, which is 12 more than Cristiano Ronaldo's Red Devils.

Chelsea will also have home advantage as Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues have won all their home games so far this season, except the one against the Red Devils' arch-rivals Manchester City.

Tuchel's side also go into their game against Manchester United on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run. Chelsea will be looking to exploit the visitors' ongoing woes when they lock horns on Sunday.

If Manchester United are to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge, they will need the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to be on song.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo could have new manager soon

Michael Carrick has been in charge of Manchester United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties last Sunday. However, the trip to Chelsea could be the Englishman's last game as the Red Devils' caretaker manager.

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick over the interim manager's role. The German is expected to take charge of the club until the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. Agreement in place between Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick. Deal will most likely be signed late this weekend. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Ralf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. Agreement in place between Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick. Deal will most likely be signed late this weekend. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCRalf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. https://t.co/KlwokAGm5P

While Rangnick will not be in the dugout for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo could be taking instructions from him against Arsenal next week.

