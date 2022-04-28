Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Chelsea tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday, 28 April.

The 37-year-old forward has been one of United's most consistent performers in an otherwise poor season for the club. Ronaldo was the sole goalscorer for the Red Devils during their 3-1 league defeat at the hands of top-four rivals Arsenal last time out.

It is worth noting that the strike against the Gunners was the Portuguese forward's 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United over his two spells at the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will once again be expected to perform at the highest level when Ralf Rangnick's side face Chelsea in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack as the sole striker with Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford on the wings. Jadon Sancho has joined Edinson Cavani on the list of forwards absent for their game against Thomas Tuchel's side.

Ronaldo notably scored a hat-trick the last time United played at Old Trafford. It was a match against Norwich City that ended in a 3-2 win for the Red Devils.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo started United's previous league game against the Blues on the bench. The 37-year-old forward did not have a positive impact as the match ended 1-1. Sancho and Jorginho were the two goalscorers on that occasion.

Manchester United are currently on a two-game losing run in the Premier League. Defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal have hampered their chances of securing a top-four berth this season.

As things stand, United are sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 54 points from 34 matches. They are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played one more game.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are comfortably sitting third in the table. They have picked up 65 points from 32 matches so far this season.

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo does not have the best of records against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored once against Chelsea in 16 appearances. However, that goal came in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final in Moscow, which Manchester United won after a penalty shootout. The Portuguese superstar saw his spot-kick in the shootout saved by Petr Cech in that match.

Ronaldo has faced Chelsea 11 times in the Premier League and is yet to register a goal to his name. However, he has provided two assists from his first spell at Old Trafford.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Cristiano Ronaldo vs Chelsea:



- 16 Games

- 1 Goals.

- 2 Assists.



🟢 3W 7D 6L



Ready for another clash. MATCHDAY!Cristiano Ronaldo vs Chelsea:- 16 Games- 1 Goals.- 2 Assists.🟢 3W7D6LReady for another clash. MATCHDAY!Cristiano Ronaldo vs Chelsea:- 16 Games- 1 Goals.- 2 Assists.🟢 3W ⚫️ 7D 🔴 6LReady for another clash. https://t.co/Gp0apyQNI3

Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has scored 22 goals in 35 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

