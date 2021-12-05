Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Crystal Palace tonight?

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. The 36-year-old produced a scintillating display in the 3-2 win over Arsenal during midweek, but has reportedly picked up a knee injury.

It has been claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo damaged his knee while celebrating the winning goal against Arsenal. Notably, the Portuguese converted a penalty in the 70th minute to seal the win after Martin Odegaard conceded the spot-kick.

Due to the issue, Cristiano Ronaldo may be forced to sit out Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge as interim Manchester United boss. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table and will seek an upturn in fortunes under Rangnick.

Understandably, the potential absence of Cristiano Ronaldo will prove to be a blow for Manchester United. The mercurial forward has netted 12 goals in 16 games across all competitions for the club this term.

Furthermore, veteran striker Edinson Cavani has missed each of the last five games across competitions due to injury. As such, it will be interesting to see how Manchester United cope with the potential absence of two experienced campaigners in Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's opponents Crystal Palace will be seeking a reaction after successive defeats. The Eagles enjoyed a promising start under Patrick Vieira, but have lost to Aston Villa and Leeds United respectively in their last two outings.

Another defeat on Sunday against Manchester United could result in them slipping further down from 11th-place in the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United transfer to be investigated

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo made all the headlines when he sealed a dramatic return to Manchester United this summer. After growing dissatisfied with the project in Turin, the Portuguese decided to leave Juventus.

Eventually, Manchester United agreed to an initial deal worth €14 million to secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. In an unexpected turn of events, however, the deal is set to be investigated as Juventus are facing charges of false accounting.

joe.co.uk/sport/ronaldo-… According to reports in Italy, prosecutors are looking into a 'secret' agreement between Ronaldo and Juventus According to reports in Italy, prosecutors are looking into a 'secret' agreement between Ronaldo and Juventusjoe.co.uk/sport/ronaldo-…

The Serie A giants have been called into question after it was revealed that they registered a capital loss of €14 million from Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli and vice-chairman Pavel Nedved have been thrust into the microscope with the case unfolding unexpectedly.

The Bianconeri are currently seventh in Serie A after a slow start to life under Massimilano Allegri, who returned to the club earlier this summer.

