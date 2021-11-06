Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Manchester City today?

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to start against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old has returned to form in sensational style, scoring three goals in his last two appearances.

Prior to those goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta (two), Cristiano Ronaldo had endured a four-game goal drought for Manchester United. The run coincided with the Red Devils struggling for form, drawing criticism from several quarters.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has now swiftly silenced his doubters with the defining performances in his last two outings. The Portuguese opened the scoring against Spurs last weekend with a peach of a first-time finish from a narrow angle to set the tone for Manchester United to win 3-0. He also grabbed an assist for the Red Devils' second goal, tucked away expertly by Edinson Cavani.

Cristiano Ronaldo then went one step further during midweek in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a brace, which included a stoppage-time equalizer, to help Manchester United salvage a point in Bergamo. If not for his heroics, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have come under further pressure ahead of the derby.

As such, the forward remains integral to what Manchester United's plans against their noisy neighbors. Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to add to the nine goals he has scored in 11 appearances across competitions for Manchester United so far this term.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer hits out at people criticising Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has scored several crucial goals since returning to Old Trafford this summer, he has still received criticism for his workrate out of possession.

The perpetrators of the claim have opined that Cristiano Ronaldo does not press opponents and it is directly affecting Manchester United on the pitch. However, Solskjaer is of the opinion that the forward has been immense since returning to Old Trafford. The Norwegian also hit out at the "negative" comments ahead of the meeting with Manchester City.

Solskjaer stated during the pre-match press conference:

"He's (Ronaldo) one of the best players that's ever walked on this planet and his impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense, the way he conducts himself, how people can say that as a negative I can't see that one. He scores goals, works for his team, and is a top, top pro."

If Manchester United beat Manchester City later today, the Red Devils can leapfrog their rivals in the Premier League table.

